NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Brady Family Wealth LLC

Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,357 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 1.7% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Trading Down 0.6 %

NKE stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.86. 1,669,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,966,052. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.19. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.83.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

