Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $12.90 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,346 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 21,459 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Oracle by 34.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 8.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.64. 728,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,158,950. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.48. The company has a market cap of $286.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.