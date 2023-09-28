Range Financial Group LLC Sells 500 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Range Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,639 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $109.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $139.94. The company has a market cap of $120.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,567 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

