Planning Directions Inc. Purchases 126 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Planning Directions Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $391.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $422.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.99.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

