AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 505,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99,031 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in AT&T by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,707,000 after buying an additional 11,932,735 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AT&T by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,198,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,829,000 after buying an additional 10,117,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,531,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,647,449. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.16. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $107.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on T shares. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC lowered their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

