Eastern Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Eastern Bank lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 8,376 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $20,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,278,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,196,788 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,151,497,000 after acquiring an additional 598,164 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,320,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,560 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 40.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,820,152 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,108,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $1,893,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.01. 523,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,857,845. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.09.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

