Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,131 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 25.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 11.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 18.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 14.5% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 189 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.52.

ADBE stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $504.03. 257,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,189,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $530.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.09. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.85 and a 52-week high of $570.24. The company has a market cap of $229.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

