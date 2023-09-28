SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $173.95 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.45.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.