West Oak Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 1.7% of West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,883,809,000 after buying an additional 1,618,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,815,566,000 after buying an additional 1,570,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,753,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,572,592,000 after buying an additional 136,383 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after buying an additional 2,644,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 0.5 %

ORCL stock opened at $104.14 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $285.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.95 and its 200-day moving average is $107.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

