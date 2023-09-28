Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,304 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,759 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.6% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,609 shares of company stock worth $3,913,580 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.47. 370,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,880,384. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.