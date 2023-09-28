Wallington Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wallington Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $68.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.76. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $72.87. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

