Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,109 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,251 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.6% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of COST stock traded up $6.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $569.89. 450,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,571. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $572.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $252.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $524.04.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $597.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.