Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 1,716 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,370 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $34.54 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.