Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,835 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,497,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $55,676,000 after acquiring an additional 305,670 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

