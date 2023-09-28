Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 24,838 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,632 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 24,838 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $502.60 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.85 and a 12 month high of $570.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $229.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. Adobe's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Adobe from $572.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.52.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

