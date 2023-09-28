Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 8,750 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,344 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 29,536 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 73,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,088,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 68,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 88,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $18,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.69.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.1 %

UNP traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.55. The company had a trading volume of 133,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,280. The stock has a market cap of $123.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

