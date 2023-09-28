246 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by AHL Investment Management Inc.

AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $285,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $373,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Broadcom by 46.5% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 73,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,240,000 after buying an additional 23,186 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in Broadcom by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $816.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $864.86 and its 200-day moving average is $774.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.67. The firm has a market cap of $337.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

