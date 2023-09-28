iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 206,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 5.9% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,114,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $94.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.30. The firm has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $108.24.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
