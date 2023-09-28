iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 206,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 5.9% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,114,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $94.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.30. The firm has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.