Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 34,322 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,403,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 52,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,218,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.82.

Accenture Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $314.46 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $330.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $316.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.02.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

