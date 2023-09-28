Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Increased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Accenture by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.82.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded down $17.39 on Thursday, reaching $296.99. 1,222,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,072. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $330.43. The company has a market capitalization of $197.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.02.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

