Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $7.36 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.8% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,837,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 187.9% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 16.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.6% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 80,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $644.54. 65,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,280. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $697.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $680.96. The company has a market capitalization of $96.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

