Heartland Bank & Trust Co Invests $507,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,423,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,111,439,000 after purchasing an additional 633,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,312 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,354,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,544,130,000 after purchasing an additional 194,602 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,123,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,024,306,000 after purchasing an additional 161,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after buying an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $498.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $192.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $609.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

