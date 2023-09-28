Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 11,886 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,708 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,886 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Veery Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the second quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $563.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $554.00 and a 200-day moving average of $524.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.37.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

