BCS Wealth Management Buys Shares of 609 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 609 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $2,328,844,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,698,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,780,247,000 after acquiring an additional 535,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.37.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $563.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $554.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16. The company has a market cap of $249.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

