Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.37.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $563.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $554.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.04. The company has a market capitalization of $249.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $571.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

