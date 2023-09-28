Brokers Set Expectations for Costco Wholesale Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Costco Wholesale in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.34. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $15.40 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.37.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $563.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $554.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $524.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,918,373,000 after buying an additional 3,561,602 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 846.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $143,580,000 after buying an additional 2,268,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

