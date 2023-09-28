Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 52 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,042 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.8% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.37.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $563.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $249.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $554.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $524.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.