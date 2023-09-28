Summit Global Investments Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $408.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $381.55 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $102.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.13.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

