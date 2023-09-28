ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 2.4% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,809,433 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.51.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

