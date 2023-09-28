Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,343 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,250,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,377,000 after acquiring an additional 601,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,618,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,655,000 after purchasing an additional 198,152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $138.24 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.66 and a 200 day moving average of $140.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

