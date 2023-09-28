Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys Shares of 492 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 492 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $202.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.00. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $3,463,482.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,120.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $3,463,482.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,120.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.49, for a total value of $263,112.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,165.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 711,841 shares of company stock worth $155,120,222 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

