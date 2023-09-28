3,433 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Bought by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 52.8% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 103,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 35,736 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 59.1% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 16.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,551,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,449,000 after buying an additional 213,574 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 16.2% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 31,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $55.95 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.12. The company has a market capitalization of $241.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

