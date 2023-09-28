Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.6% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 24,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.1% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth $831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,692.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.8 %

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $258.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.61.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.06%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

