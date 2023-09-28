Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $29.17 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,198 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $29,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.2% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $258.88 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

