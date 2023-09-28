Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 217 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.7% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $123.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.04. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.37.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

