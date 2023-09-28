Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,278 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in General Electric by 53.6% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 97.8% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

General Electric stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.83. The company had a trading volume of 531,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,032,387. The stock has a market cap of $121.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $117.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.34 and a 200 day moving average of $105.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

