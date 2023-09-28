Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,727,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2,662.3% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 933,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,797,000 after purchasing an additional 899,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $720,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $176.60 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $199.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.65 and its 200 day moving average is $182.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

