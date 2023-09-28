Weaver Consulting Group Trims Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Weaver Consulting Group trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG opened at $93.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.81. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

