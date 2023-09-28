Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 9.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE DE opened at $384.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $333.66 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $413.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.42. The stock has a market cap of $110.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.86.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

