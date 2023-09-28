Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Boosted by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 89.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419,697 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $41,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VEA opened at $43.52 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average is $45.68.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.