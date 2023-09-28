Hartford Investment Management Co. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,078,000 after purchasing an additional 565,145 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,116,000 after purchasing an additional 523,135 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,230,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 996.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 434,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,930,000 after purchasing an additional 395,097 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.40. 294,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $164.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

