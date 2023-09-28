Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,388 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,498,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 77.5% during the first quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,662,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,266 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Union Pacific by 54.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,693,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,347,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,841 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.2 %

UNP stock opened at $202.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $240.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.