Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,736 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summitry LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $55.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

