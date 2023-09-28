Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 69 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 2,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $607,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $370,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $410.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $462.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $433.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

