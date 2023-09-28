Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Lifted by Brady Family Wealth LLC

Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,799 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.12.

Comcast Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,940,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,597,439. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.52. The firm has a market cap of $185.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.42%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

