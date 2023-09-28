Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Acquires New Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $395.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $418.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $402.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 417,360 shares of company stock worth $165,661,878. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

