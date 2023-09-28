NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 89.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 455,402 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $322,214,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 23,938.9% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,646,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,111,000 after buying an additional 3,631,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,747,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $59.53 and a one year high of $88.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

