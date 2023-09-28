Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $11.29 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 264,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,797 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $11,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,365,000 after purchasing an additional 58,249 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 185,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 28,551 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,051,936. The firm has a market cap of $149.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average of $41.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.02.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

