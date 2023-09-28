Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Has $575,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $72.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.51. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.