Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Trimmed by Laurel Wealth Planning LLC

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $187.92 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

